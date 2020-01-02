2 men dead in separate Dutchtown shootings in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 2:15 p.m. Thursday with second deadly Dutchtown shooting.

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed Thursday in separate shootings in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis, police said.

The first shooting victim, Johnnie Lee Anderson, 33, was found dead in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, near Marquette Park, about 2:15 a.m. police said. Anderson lived on that block, they said.

Anderson's body was found in a gangway. He'd suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The second death occurred about 12:30 p.m. near Dewey Avenue and Osceola Street. Police Maj. Mary Warnecke said the victim, who hasn't been identified, had argued with others about a stolen car. Two people were being questioned by police in the shooting, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371, or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

The two homicides Thursday follow the five that were reported on New Year's Day.