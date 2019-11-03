ST. LOUIS — Gunfire was exchanged between two robbers and a man who attempted to confront them in south St. Louis shortly after midnight on Sunday, police said.
Police responded to the 4100 block of Utah Street at about 12:48 a.m. for a call about a "hold up." According to victim statements, a 26-year-old woman had just gotten out of her car when two men walked up to her and one of them pointed a gun at her. The other man attempted to take her purse off her shoulder. She struggled with the man and screamed, at which point a 48-year-old man heard her screams and confronted the robbers.
The man holding the woman's purse dropped it and the two robbers ran to a red car, firing shots at the man who had intervened. The man returned fire with his own weapon.
Both robbers escaped without any of the woman's property and no one was injured. Two parked and unoccupied cars nearby did sustain bullet holes, police said.
One of the robbers was described as a black man between 19 and 25 years old with a thin build, a dark complexion and wearing a red t-shirt, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The second robber was also wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.