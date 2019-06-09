A woman was shot in the shoulder after she said two men opened fire on her while she sat with another woman and several children in their car on Saturday night, police said.
The shooting took place at 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of St. Ange Lane, in the Clinton Peabody complex just south of downtown St. Louis. The victim, 28, was with another woman 29, and four boys. Two boys are age 9; the others are 6 and 1.
She told police they were inside the vehicle when two suspects in their 20s, who were standing outside, produced handguns and fired several shots into the vehicle.
The woman was taken to a hospital and was stable, and nobody else was physically hurt, police said.