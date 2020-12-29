Men found dead in St. Louis on Christmas Eve identified

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified two men found dead Christmas Eve in north St. Louis.

The bodies of Gregory Wilbon, 37, and Vincent Meeks, 31, were found about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24 by officers responding to a call for a sudden death in the 400 block of Aldine Avenue.

Wilbon was found on the sidewalk with "unknown injuries" to his back, police said. Meeks was found with a head injury in a nearby vehicle. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilbon and Meeks lived in unincorporated St. Louis County in the 7800 block of St. Charles Rock Road, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths. Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

