ST. LOUIS — Two men in an SUV that was stolen in Kirkwood were shot Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with another motorist in north St. Louis.
After being shot, they got into a crash with a third vehicle.
The gunman who shot them got away, police said. Police had no description of the suspect or vehicle.
The rolling gun battle was about 11:35 a.m. Thursday near West Florissant and Thrush avenues. Police were called about shots fired and a crash at West Florissant and westbound Interstate 70. Police said the shooting didn't happen on the interstate.
The victims are a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man. They had been shot more than once, police said.
Police said the injured men had exchanged gunfire with another motorist. Police had no description of the suspect who got away.
The third car they hit was taken to a hospital with a leg injury.
Police said the two men who were shot were in a Ford Explorer that was reported stolen from Kirkwood. Police recovered a gun from inside the car. The injured men were stable at a hospital. Their condition was not available.
The shooting happened on the edge of the Walnut Park East neighborhood, where total crime is up 8% compared to the same six-month period last year.