ST. LOUIS — Police were searching for two men who robbed the offices of a north St. Louis assisted living facility at gunpoint Friday afternoon.
Police were called about 2 p.m. to a robbery at the Northview Village Assisted Living Home at 2415 North Kingshighway in the Kingsway East neighborhood.
Investigators learned two robbers entered an office at the center, pointed a gun at an employee and announced a robbery. The robbers took money and then ran from the scene. No one was injured.
Police released images of the robbers Saturday. They are both described as black men between about 40 and 50 years old wearing baseball hats and blue uniforms with a company logo for "Stericycle."