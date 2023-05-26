Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — Three men stole a Dodge Charger from a car repair shop in the city's Baden neighborhood on Thursday after complaining about service they received, police said.

Three young men were dissatisfied with the service on their Chevrolet Equinox at Road Truck Body & Repair in the 300 block of Blase Avenue, and began arguing with someone at the shop just before 1 p.m.

The men eventually pulled guns on the victim, took keys from him, and stole a new maroon Dodge Charger. They then fled in both the Charger and the Equinox.