Men steal SUV, packages from Amazon driver in Central West End robbery

ST. LOUIS — Two men wearing ski masks held an Amazon driver at gunpoint and stole her Jeep and undelivered packages during a robbery in the Central West End early Saturday, police said.

The 39-year-old woman was delivering a package around 6 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Pine Boulevard, just two blocks east of Forest Park, when two men approached her and pointed guns at her head, police said.

One of the men reached into the woman's pocket and stole her keys. Both men then got into her 2017 Jeep Compass, which still contained the woman's phone and undelivered packages, and drove away.