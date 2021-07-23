 Skip to main content
Men who died after hitting tow truck on I-70 identified
0 comments

Men who died after hitting tow truck on I-70 identified

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Two men who died after their vehicle struck a tow truck sitting on the side of Interstate 70 early Sunday have been identified.

Ricky Scott, 36, of Hazelwood, and passenger Brian Gordon, 50, of the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis, died after their vehicle struck a tow truck at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

After hitting the tow truck, their vehicle spun into traffic and flipped, after being struck by another car, police said. That second vehicle caught fire, but its passengers escaped.

Scott and Gordon were pronounced dead at a hospital.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Baby albino deer spotted in Maryland Heights

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports