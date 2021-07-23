Men who died after hitting tow truck on I-70 identified

ST. LOUIS — Two men who died after their vehicle struck a tow truck sitting on the side of Interstate 70 early Sunday have been identified.
Ricky Scott, 36, of Hazelwood, and passenger Brian Gordon, 50, of the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis, died after their vehicle struck a tow truck at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
After hitting the tow truck, their vehicle spun into traffic and flipped, after being struck by another car, police said. That second vehicle caught fire, but its passengers escaped.
Scott and Gordon were pronounced dead at a hospital.
From staff reports
