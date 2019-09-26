ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A shoplifter working in tandem with children ran over a store employee who followed her onto the parking lot of a Menards in west St. Louis County on Wednesday night, critically injuring the worker, police say.
The shoplifter, a woman, also saw a man in a parked car taking a photograph of her getaway vehicle; she confronted him, grabbing the phone from his hand and injuring his face, police said.
The injured worker is a 49-year-old woman who was hospitalized with a head injury Thursday morning in critical but stable condition.
The attack happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Menards at 14161 Manchester Road, which is near Ballwin but in unincorporated St. Louis County.
"This is awful," Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said. "Not only for the victim whose life has been changed, but also for these children who were a witness or a part of these crimes."
The shoplifter and five children she brought with her into the store got away, Granda said. She is described as a black woman, 35 to 45 years old, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She was wearing a bright neon shirt or jacket and a dark head wrap, police said The children appear to range from a baby to teenager.
Police released photos taken from video at the store. Granda said police would release video later.
The woman and the children went into the Menards and walked the aisles, loading up a cart with various items. One of the shoplifters was carrying the baby. One of the older kids pushed the cart out without paying, Granda said. People on the lot saw the group rushing toward a white car; employees at Menards and a person on the lot went up to the woman. It wasn't immediately clear from police if they confronted her.
Some businesses tell workers not to confront shoplifters. The manager at the Menards store wasn't immediately available. The main office in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, did not return a message seeking comment.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.