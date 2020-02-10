Mental exam ordered for ex-Kirkwood dentist accused of threatening 3 St. Louis County judges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former Kirkwood dentist charged with threatening three St. Louis County judges will undergo a psychiatric exam to assess his competency for trial, a judge has ruled.

Jeffrey D. Reuter, 51, delivered an “anti-government manifesto” to the homes of three judges involved in Reuter's lengthy divorce and child custody cases, charging documents said. Officials said the letters demanded $2.5 million, shared custody of his daughter, the purging of all cases and judgments against him, and an apology.

St. Charles County Circuit Judge Ted House, who is presiding over Reuter's criminal case, granted a request from Reuter's lawyer asking for a mental exam, saying there's "good cause to believe defendant is not competent" for trial.

Reuter has pleaded not guilty in the case. His mental exam had not been scheduled.