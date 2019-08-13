CREVE COEUR • A Mercy Hospital waiting room was evacuated Monday night after hospital staff found a "suspicious item" within the belongings of a car crash patient, Creve Coeur police said.
Upon discovery of the item, hospital staff moved it from the emergency room into an area adjacent to a waiting room. Police responded to the hospital on South New Ballas Road at about 6:25 p.m. The waiting room was evacuated for about 30 minutes while the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson unit examined the item, police said. The item appeared to be homemade or commercial fireworks, police said.
The bomb and arson unit removed the item from the hospital and are continuing to investigate what it is.
The patient was an adult male with a St. Louis County address, officials said, but investigators have not been able to interview him because he is still unconscious, Creve Coeur police Capt. Jon Romas said Tuesday afternoon. The car accident that injured the man was unrelated to the suspicious item the man carried, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is completed, police may pursue charges with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.