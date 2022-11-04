Metro East authorities looking for man suspected murder

EDWARDSVILLE — Illinois State Police issued an alert on Friday for the public to look out for a man suspected of murdering a man in East St. Louis.

Jermany Rickman, of Maryville, was charged on Aug. 26 by St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office in the shooting death of 30-year-old Demond W. Steward, of Cahokia Heights, outside of a lounge in East St. Louis. However, police say they haven't been able to locate him.

Authorities say Rickman fatally shot Steward outside of Ivy Ultra Lounge in the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue on Aug. 13.

Rickman also has a federal warrant for violating a term of his supervised release after pleading guilty in 2017 to a federal indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois for distributing methamphetamine.

Authorities ask anyone with information, whether anonymous or not, to contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/.