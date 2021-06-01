Metro East boy drowns in southern Missouri creek

IRON COUNTY — A Fairview Heights boy drowned Saturday while swimming in a creek in Iron County, Missouri, police say.
The 6-year-old boy, not yet identified by authorities, was swimming in Big Creek when he went underwater. He was found a short time later and pronounced dead at a hospital.
The drowning happened in an area of Big Creek about a quarter-mile east of Highway 49 in the unincorporated community of Vulcan, Mo.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.