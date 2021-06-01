 Skip to main content
Metro East boy drowns in southern Missouri creek
IRON COUNTY — A Fairview Heights boy drowned Saturday while swimming in a creek in Iron County, Missouri, police say. 

The 6-year-old boy, not yet identified by authorities, was swimming in Big Creek when he went underwater. He was found a short time later and pronounced dead at a hospital. 

The drowning happened in an area of Big Creek about a quarter-mile east of Highway 49 in the unincorporated community of Vulcan, Mo. 

