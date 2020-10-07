Metro East coronavirus stats better, restrictions could be loosened by Friday

Restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gatherings could be eased in Metro East as early as Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday, as coronavirus statistics continue to improve in the area.

In a news conference, Pritzker said the rate of positive coronavirus tests had been dropping in Region 4, with a rolling seven-day average now at 6.3%. Pritzker said that the positivity rate in the region had been as high as 10%. The restrictions have been in place since late August, when the region topped an 8% positivity rate and had the highest rate in the state.

Bars are currently blocked under the restrictions from providing indoor service, restaurants have restrictions on the number of patrons allowed and their seating, and both have to close at 11 p.m. Meetings and social events, including weddings and funerals, are limited to 25 people or 25% of the capacity under the restrictions.

Region 4 consists of Madison, St. Clair, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties. The data as reported is delayed by several days.