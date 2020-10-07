 Skip to main content
Metro East coronavirus stats better, restrictions could be loosened by Friday
featured

Metro East coronavirus stats better, restrictions could be loosened by Friday

Restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gatherings could be eased in Metro East as early as Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday, as coronavirus statistics continue to improve in the area.

In a news conference, Pritzker said the rate of positive coronavirus tests had been dropping in Region 4, with a rolling seven-day average now at 6.3%. Pritzker said that the positivity rate in the region had been as high as 10%. The restrictions have been in place since late August, when the region topped an 8% positivity rate and had the highest rate in the state.

Bars are currently blocked under the restrictions from providing indoor service, restaurants have restrictions on the number of patrons allowed and their seating, and both have to close at 11 p.m. Meetings and social events, including weddings and funerals, are limited to 25 people or 25% of the capacity under the restrictions.

Region 4 consists of Madison, St. Clair, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties. The data as reported is delayed by several days.

Last week, Pritzker said he was seeing promising declines in all but one region. On Wednesday he said, "That progress has cooled off a bit.” He said the declines had leveled off in some regions, with others increasing. Region 1, which includes the counties near Rockford, is also under restrictions.

Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 2,630 new cases of Covid-19 and 42 additional deaths, for a total of 307,641 cases and 8,878 deaths. There are 1,679 patients in hospitals, with 372 in the ICU and 165 on ventilators, she said.

She also said results from 58,820 tests were reported Tuesday, bringing the total tests performed in the state to more than 6 million.

Ezike again urged people to wear masks, get a flu shot, wash hands frequently and social distance: "Mask up, sleeve up, lather up and back up."

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced that school can apply for funds for personal protective equipment. A total of $3 million is available, capped at just under $21 per student in the district, and available for expenses from incurred from March 13 through October. Applications and questions should be sent to dph.ppe@stlouisco.com.

Appointments for drive-through flu shots are still available in the county, officials said Wednesday. A total of 1,100 doses have been administered so far, they said.

