Metro East doctor falsely billed Medicare, feds say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A doctor fraudulently billed Medicare for treating nursing home and assisted living patients, including some who were dead or in the hospital at the time, a federal indictment claims.

A Sept. 22 grand jury indictment says that between October 2016 and September 2018, Dr. Phillip Jeffery Greene and others executed a scheme to enrich themselves by billing Medicare for medical services that were not performed.

Greene lied on his treatment notes and billed Medicare, claiming he'd treated one patient in a Shiloh assisted living facility who had died the day before, the indictment says. He also billed for examining a patient in a Mascoutah nursing home, when the patient was actually in the hospital, the indictment says.

Greene pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis to one count of health care fraud and three counts of filing false claims. His lawyers did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

