 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro East doctor falsely billed Medicare, feds say
0 comments

Metro East doctor falsely billed Medicare, feds say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A doctor fraudulently billed Medicare for treating nursing home and assisted living patients, including some who were dead or in the hospital at the time, a federal indictment claims. 

A Sept. 22 grand jury indictment says that between October 2016 and September 2018, Dr. Phillip Jeffery Greene and others executed a scheme to enrich themselves by billing Medicare for medical services that were not performed.

Greene lied on his treatment notes and billed Medicare, claiming he'd treated one patient in a Shiloh assisted living facility who had died the day before, the indictment says. He also billed for examining a patient in a Mascoutah nursing home, when the patient was actually in the hospital, the indictment says.

Greene pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis to one count of health care fraud and three counts of filing false claims. His lawyers did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What are Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s 3 worst lawsuits?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News