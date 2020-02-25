Metro East inmate dies after being found unresponsive by jail staff

EDWARDSVILLE — A 28-year-old inmate at the Madison County Jail has died after being found unresponsive by jail staff, authorities said Tuesday.

Elissa A. Lindhorst of Glen Carbon was suffering from cardiac arrest when she was taken Monday to a Maryville hospital where she was pronounced dead later that day.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday did not provide an immediate cause of death but Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn reported that there was no evidence of trauma. Further testing will be conducted and the investigation into Lindhorst's death is continuing.