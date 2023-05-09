EAST ST. LOUIS — The East St. Louis School District said Monday that the two fatally hit by a pickup truck over the weekend on Interstate 170 were a district teacher and her brother.

Crystal Bounds, 39, taught kindergarten at Katie Harper-Wright Elementary School, according to East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur R. Culver. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Bounds' brother as Harvey McGee, 29.

"Ms. Bounds was a beacon of light that shined extremely bright for those who were blessed to know her," said Culver. "Our fervent prayers are with Ms. Bounds’ family, friends, students and colleagues."

Culver also added the district would make crisis support teams available for faculty, staff and students.

State troopers say McGee and Bounds were in the roadway when a northbound Chevy Silverado pickup struck them on I-170, just south of Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County.

Bounds was pronounced deceased at the scene; McGee at a hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and his vehicle was towed from the scene, the highway patrol said.