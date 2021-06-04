 Skip to main content
Metro East man accused of armed gas station robbery in St. Louis County
SUNSET HILLS — A Metro East man was charged Friday with attempting to rob a St. Louis County gas station at knifepoint last month.

Dalton Walker, 25, of Granite City, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Charging documents say Walker entered a gas station at 4504 South Lindbergh Road around 1:20 a.m. on May 8 wearing a "Jason mask" from the 1980 horror film "Friday the 13th."

Walker brandished a large knife and demanded the 76-year-old clerk open the register, charges say. The clerk struggled and held Walker's wrists as Walker attempted to stab him in the face before fleeing the gas station in the passenger seat of a white truck.

Police identified Walker through surveillance footage of the lower half of his face and the getaway vehicle.

Walker is being held on a $75,000, cash-only bond.

