Metro East man accused of sexually abusing boy while acting as his in-home nurse
MADISON COUNTY — A 24-year-old Cottage Hills man was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after police say he abused a 16-year-old boy while acting as the boy's "in-home nurse."

Prosecutors say William B. Morris, of the 400 block of Alice Drive, fondled the boy last week, according to a Tuesday news release from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney's Office 

Morris' bail was set at $100,000, court records show. O'Fallon Police investigated the incident.

