Metro East man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man is being held at Madison County Jail on charges related to the sexual assault of a young girl.

Jeffrey L. Ramsay, 31, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

The sexual assault happened on June 12 and was reported a few days later, according to the state's attorney's office.

If convicted, Ramsay faces up to 60 years in prison, and would have to register as a lifetime child sex offender.

Ramsay is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

