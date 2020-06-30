You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Metro East man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
0 comments

Metro East man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Subscribe for $3 for three months
Wood River man accused of predatory sexual assault.

Jeffrey L. Ramsay is charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.

EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man is being held at Madison County Jail on charges related to the sexual assault of a young girl. 

Jeffrey L. Ramsay, 31, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. 

The sexual assault happened on June 12 and was reported a few days later, according to the state's attorney's office. 

If convicted, Ramsay faces up to 60 years in prison, and would have to register as a lifetime child sex offender. 

Ramsay is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports