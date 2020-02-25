Metro East man, 18, charged in shooting death of another teen

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A Metro East teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death last week of another teenager, authorities said Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Dominic Wilbourn, of the 500 block of Big Bend Boulevard in Swansea, was being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond, according to a statement by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Wilbourn is being held in the Feb. 19 death of Kameron J. Dorsey, 18, whose body was found in the garage of his home in the 100 block of Lakeland Hills Drive in Fairview Heights.

Authorities said the investigation into Dorsey's death is continuing to determine if others may have also been involved.