Metro East man charged in string of armed robberies
Metro East man charged in string of armed robberies

Cameron Blake

Cameron Blake, of Shiloh, Ill., was charged Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, in connection to four Metro East armed robberies.

 Erin Heffernan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A Shiloh man was charged Saturday with armed robbery in connection to a string of robberies at Metro East businesses last month, authorities said. 

Cameron Blake, 22, is accused of robbing the ZX gas station and Huck’s gas station, both in Swansea, and the ZX gas station and a Domino’s pizza in Belleville from Dec. 2 to Dec. 27. 

St. Clair County prosecutors said Blake was armed with the 9mm semi-automatic handgun in all four robberies. 

His bond was set at $400,000 and he was being held Saturday at the St. Clair County Jail.

It was not clear if Blake has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

