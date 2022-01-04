 Skip to main content
Metro East man charged this week in two homicides from 2021
Metro East man charged this week in two homicides from 2021

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison man accused of having a role in two killings last year has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder.

Larry Lovett, 39, was charged Tuesday by the Madison County state's attorney in an Aug. 2 homicide in Granite City and a Dec. 7 killing in Madison.

In the Aug. 2 incident, Ahmaad Nunley, 30, was shot multiple times at Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue. He died at a St. Louis hospital. Another victim survived the shooting and was also taken to a St. Louis hospital. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis handled the investigation.

Lovett was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in Nunley's death, State's Attorney Thomas Haine said in a statement. Two others, Mantia Johnson and Clyde Leonard, also were charged in that case, with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

In the Dec. 7 incident, Andre Hutson, 38, was found dead in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison after a report of a shooting at 11:48 p.m. The Major Case Squad also handled that investigation.

Lovett was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon in Hutson's death. Another man, William Jenkins, also has been charged in that killing, the prosecutor's statement said.

Lovett is in custody in St. Louis County, and is awaiting extradition to the Madison County jail, Haine's statement said.

Bail for Lovett has been set in Madison County at $5 million in Nunley's killing, and $3 million in Hutson's death.

