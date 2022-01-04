Metro East man charged this week in two homicides from 2021

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison man accused of having a role in two killings last year has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder.

Larry Lovett, 39, was charged Tuesday by the Madison County state's attorney in an Aug. 2 homicide in Granite City and a Dec. 7 killing in Madison.

In the Aug. 2 incident, Ahmaad Nunley, 30, was shot multiple times at Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue. He died at a St. Louis hospital. Another victim survived the shooting and was also taken to a St. Louis hospital. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis handled the investigation.

Lovett was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in Nunley's death, State's Attorney Thomas Haine said in a statement. Two others, Mantia Johnson and Clyde Leonard, also were charged in that case, with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

In the Dec. 7 incident, Andre Hutson, 38, was found dead in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison after a report of a shooting at 11:48 p.m. The Major Case Squad also handled that investigation.