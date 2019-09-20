MADISON COUNTY — A Granite City man faces felony charges alleging he starved his dog, a terrier boxer mix named Bella who was found abandoned at half her healthy weight.
Jeremy Schrader, 34, was charged Friday with one count of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.
On Sept. 13 Pound Pets Inc., an animal rescue in Granite City, got a call that the emaciated dog appeared to have been abandoned. The dog was 39 pounds, emaciated and covered in fleas, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday.
Granite City police were called and determined Bella belonged to Schrader and that he had withheld food from her for a long period, resulting in extreme undernourishment and causing the dog to be unable to walk, according to the State's Attorney's office.
Schrader’s bail was set at $25,000.