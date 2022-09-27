 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Metro East man charged with murder, accused of burning down home with woman inside

  • 0

MADISON COUNTY — A Metro East man is charged with murder after authorities say he burned down a house while a 69-year-old woman was inside. 

Michael E. Sloan Jr., 40, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson and aggravated unlawful restraint by Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

Susan Tomlinson, who died around 2 p.m. Thursday from smoke inhalation in her Troy home, had a domestic dispute with Sloan before her death, officials say.

Before killing Tomlinson, Sloan also zip-tied Tomlinson's daughter's wrists, poured gasoline on her, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, the state's attorney's office said.

People are also reading…

The daughter was able to get away and run to a neighbor's house to call police. Moments after police arrived, flames engulfed the home on the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street. 

“This was a senseless act of violence that shook the community,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine in a statement.

“Our office extends sympathy to the family as well as the witnesses, police officers and firefighters who were there as this tragedy unfolded. Thanks to their courage, bravery and great police work, our office can and will fight for justice for the victims.”

Sloan's bond is set at $1 million. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News