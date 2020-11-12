Metro East man charged with possessing child pornography

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A Metro East man has been charged with possessing child pornography, according to an announcement Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

Dwayne E. Robinson, 57, of O'Fallon, Illinois, is accused of sexually exploiting a minor and possession of prepubescent child pornography.

Authorities say Robinson in June had a device that contained child pornography and that in July 2018 he "employed, used, persuaded, induced, and enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct so that he could produce a visual depiction of that conduct."

Robinson's trial is set for Dec. 28. If convicted, the sexual exploitation of a minor charge could carry a sentence of 30 years, and the prepubescent child pornography charge could carry a maximum of 20 years.

