ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Metro East man is accused of stabbing a great dane dog in the neck while threatening a woman, according to charges filed Friday.
Court documents allege Deontre R. Bogay, 26, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was trying to get a woman to call his mother to pick him up from his apartment in the 200 block of Melissa Court Aug. 31, when he threatened to stab the black great dane, named Bella.
Bogay then allegedly stabbed the dog in the neck, leaving the animal with serious injuries, according to charging documents.
Charges allege Bogay then destroyed evidence by cleaning blood from the living room of the apartment.
He was charged Friday with aggravated animal cruelty, intimidation, and obstruction of justice. His bond was set at $75,000.