Metro East man charged with stealing 80 vases from Bethalto cemetery

BETHALTO — A man from the Metro East was charged this week with stealing about 80 vases from a cemetery.
Bethalto police are searching for 52-year-old Thomas C. Williams, who lives in the Wood River or East Alton area.
The Madison County state's attorney charged Williams with felony theft. His bail was set at $20,000.
The vases were stolen Feb. 23 from the Island of Memories Columbarium in Rose Lawn Memorial Cemetery, police said.
