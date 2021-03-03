 Skip to main content
Metro East man charged with stealing 80 vases from Bethalto cemetery
BETHALTO — A man from the Metro East was charged this week with stealing about 80 vases from a cemetery.

Bethalto police are searching for 52-year-old Thomas C. Williams, who lives in the Wood River or East Alton area.

Thomas C. Williams

The Madison County state's attorney charged Williams with felony theft. His bail was set at $20,000.

The vases were stolen Feb. 23 from the Island of Memories Columbarium in Rose Lawn Memorial Cemetery, police said.

