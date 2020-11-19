 Skip to main content
Metro East man dies after he's struck by SUV while crossing road
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 73-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening when he was struck by an SUV in Caseyville as he attempted to walk across a road.

Joseph J. Maly Jr. of Caseyville was struck by a 2008 Saturn Outlook that was traveling north on state Route 159 near the intersection with Hollywood Heights Road, according to a statement Thursday by Illinois State Police.

An ambulance transported Maly to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 37-year-old driver of the SUV, a Collinsville man, was traveling with three children when the Outlook struck Maly. None of the four were hurt.

