Metro East man drowns in Huzzah Creek in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY — A Highland, Illinois, man drowned Saturday in the Huzzah Creek in Crawford County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Dalton Newkirk, 24, began to struggle in the water and did not resurface about 5:30 p.m. Saturday near a confluence in the water that's popular for float trips and kayakers.

His body was recovered from the water by family, according to the patrol.

Newkirk grew up in Breese, Illinois, and was working at Scott Air Force Base as a contractor at the time of his death, according to his obituary. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Newkirk is survived by his parents, two siblings and a fiancée who he was set to marry in October, the obituary said.

