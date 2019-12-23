Metro East man gets 15-year term after pleading guilty to assaulting 2 juveniles

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Metro East man will be sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to charges that he sexually assaulted two juveniles, prosecutors said.

Joshua P. Brown, 39, of Cottage Hills, pleaded guilty to indecent solicitation of a child and to aggravated criminal sexual assault. His plea deal included terms of his sentencing.

Brown "was in a position of trust and authority to the victims," according to a statement by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. He was initially charged in March with assaulting a 9-year-old girl and then charged in May with assaulting a 16-year-old.

He will be on probation for two years after he leaves prison. He also must register for the rest of his life as a sex offender.