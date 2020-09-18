Metro East man gunned down in Washington Park

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday in Washington Park, the Illinois State Police said. Authorities haven't released the man's name.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police were told that the victim was shot in the 5400 block of Rosemont Avenue, northeast of Bunkum Road and Kingshighway. Friends drove him to a regional hospital, but he was dead when he arrived, police said.

Police have not released anything about the circumstances that led to the shooting, and they not said if they have identified any suspects in the case. The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.