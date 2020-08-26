Metro East man killed in pit bull attack

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 61-year-old man was attacked and killed by two pit bulls inside his Metro East home Wednesday afternoon, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies arrived about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of Campus Drive, part of an unincorporated area near Belleville.

Two pit bulls in the home had earlier attacked resident Stephen Pemberton Sr., who later died of his injuries.

The dogs are owned by Pemberton's stepson Kelly Knaup, 45, who also lives at the residence. Knaup was not home during the attack but his wife and a health care worker were there in separate rooms. They were unable to stop the attack, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The dogs were kept in a laundry room when Knaup left the home, but appear to have either gotten out or were released by the victim.

The St. Clair County Animal Control Department took custody of the dogs, a male and female. They will be euthanized, sheriff's officials said.

The sheriff's office does not expect to issue charges in connection to the death.

"While precautions were taken to keep these dogs away from others in the home, obviously that did not work," sheriff's Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in a statement. "And there was a very high price paid to keep these dogs."

