Metro East man pleads guilty in October killing of Pontoon Beach officer

MADISON COUNTY — A 31-year-old Highland man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to fatally shooting a Pontoon Beach police officer in October, the Madison County state's attorney said.

Scott T. Hyden pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge, and faces a mandatory life sentence because the case involved the killing of a police officer while he was performing official duties, State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement Wednesday.

Officer Tyler Timmins, 36, died Oct. 26 after being shot at the Speedway gas station at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach. He was shot while approaching a vehicle he thought had been stolen.

While Timmins made contact with the passenger in the vehicle, Hyden, who had been driving, went around the back of the vehicle and shot Timmins in the face and neck area, Haine said. Hyden, who was arrested at the site of the shooting, was on federal parole at the time, authorities said.

During Wednesday's plea hearing, Timmins' wife, Linsey, said, "Justice for my husband was served today from this senseless act of violence.

“The outcome of the court hearing does not change what Hyden took from my family and me, but we are grateful that Hyden will never be able to harm another person for the rest of his life,” she added.

Timmins was the eighth Metro East officer to die on the job since 2006 and the second officer killed in 2021. Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. was fatally struck Aug. 4 by a fleeing car on the McKinley Bridge in Venice while he tried to place spike strips on the pavement.

