Metro East man shot and killed in home invasion, police say

COLLINSVILLE — A 23-year-old man was killed Thursday evening in a home invasion in Collinsville, police said.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the shooting of Darian A. Woods.

Someone called Collinsville police to report the home invasion at an apartment in the 100 block of Crandall Street.

Police arrived to find Woods dead of what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said.

There are now 20 investigators working on the case, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131, ext. 5924.

