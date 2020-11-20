 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro East man shot and killed in home invasion, police say
0 comments

Metro East man shot and killed in home invasion, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

COLLINSVILLE — A 23-year-old man was killed Thursday evening in a home invasion in Collinsville, police said.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the shooting of Darian A. Woods. 

Someone called Collinsville police to report the home invasion at an apartment in the 100 block of Crandall Street.

Police arrived to find Woods dead of what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said.

There are now 20 investigators working on the case, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131, ext. 5924.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports