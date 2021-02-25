 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro East mayor indicted, accused of lying about illegal business dealings with city
0 comments

Metro East mayor indicted, accused of lying about illegal business dealings with city

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Hutchinson, Columbia mayor

Hutchinson

 City of Columbia

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The mayor of Columbia, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday after being accused of mixing his roles as mayor and the owner of an insurance company, then lying to investigators about it. 

Mayor Kevin Hutchinson is charged with making false statements to authorities from an anti-corruption task force that included the FBI and Illinois State Police.

A licensed insurance agent, Hutchinson owns a company that received referral commissions for contracts the city of Columbia placed with other insurers for city employees' health insurance policies, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

As an elected official in Illinois, Hutchinson is barred from having financial interest in the city. His term is set to end at the end of April, according to the city's website

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories February 24, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports