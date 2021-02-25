Metro East mayor indicted, accused of lying about illegal business dealings with city

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The mayor of Columbia, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday after being accused of mixing his roles as mayor and the owner of an insurance company, then lying to investigators about it.

Mayor Kevin Hutchinson is charged with making false statements to authorities from an anti-corruption task force that included the FBI and Illinois State Police.

A licensed insurance agent, Hutchinson owns a company that received referral commissions for contracts the city of Columbia placed with other insurers for city employees' health insurance policies, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

As an elected official in Illinois, Hutchinson is barred from having financial interest in the city. His term is set to end at the end of April, according to the city's website.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.