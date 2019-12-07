MADISON COUNTY — A former teacher and dance coach for Triad Community Schools District told a male student on Snapchat that she wanted to have sex with him, county prosecutors say.
Erin M. Garwood, 39, of Edwardsville was charged Thursday with indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. Both charges are felonies.
Garwood, a former teacher and dance coach, told a male student on Snapchat, a multimedia messaging platform, that she wanted to have sex with him, prosecutors said in a news release. She sent the student the message sometime between Aug. 1, 2016 to Oct. 31, 2018.
Prosecutors did not release more information, citing the student’s age.
Garwood was released from custody Friday after paying a $7,500 bond, according to online court records.
She faces up to seven years in prison on the solicitation charge and up to three years in prison on the grooming charge, according to prosecutors.
Garwood earned $54,624 as recently as 2017 as a teacher at Triad Middle School, according to an Illinois database of public salaries.
Snapchat is a multimedia messaging platform that deletes messages after they’re viewed unless a viewer saves it.
“It is a reminder to perpetrators that evidence such as Snapchats, do not entirely disappear in seconds,” Gibbons said in a news release. “This information is available to law enforcement and prosecutors when circumstances such as this case are brought to our attention.”