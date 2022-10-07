Metro East teen found guilty by jury of murdering 'friend' in Granite City

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury on Friday found a teen guilty of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of another teen, according to Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

Nicholas Rickman III was 16 years old when prosecutors say he lured his "friend" Sean D. Williams, 18, of Granite City to a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue to rob Williams of drugs and money on June 4, 2020.

Williams was shot multiple times, and later died at a hospital. However, authorities did not note if Rickman, now 18, or another teen charged in the fatal shooting, Deandre J. Richardson, who was 17 at the time but now 19, of Granite City, was the shooter.

Richardson previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery, which a jury found Rickman guilty of on Friday.

For the murder charge, Rickman could face up to 60 years in prison, prosecutors say.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this article.