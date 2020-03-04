Highland woman claimed to have muscular dystrophy and breast cancer to scam nonprofits, feds say

HIGHLAND — A Metro East woman lied about having muscular dystrophy in order to attend a camp for people with disabilities, where others helped dress and bathe her as she sat in a wheelchair, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

In an episode of the "Dr. Phil" program last year, Delashmit said she had an addiction to lying, and had also lied about having a husband and a stalker. In the episode, one of the camp counselors said Delashmit's family found out she was attending the camp and confronted her there, along with a pastor. "She got up out of the wheelchair and didn't say anything," the counselor said on the show.