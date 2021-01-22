Metro East woman sentenced to 18 months for faking breast cancer, muscular dystrophy in scam

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A Madison County woman was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison on charges including defrauding nonprofit organizations by falsely claiming she had Stage 4 terminal breast cancer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sarah A. Delashmit, 36, of Highland, pleaded guilty in October to four felony counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud. She lied to several nonprofits about having muscular dystrophy and breast cancer to receive money, donated items and other benefits, prosecutors said.

The scheme lasted from 2015 to 2019, and authorities believe she was involved in scams dating back to 2006.

In addition to the prison sentence, Delashmit will be under supervised release for three years upon completing her sentence, and she is required to pay a $1,250 fine and $7,629 in restitution.