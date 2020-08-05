You are the owner of this article.
Metro Transit security now equipped with body cameras
Metro Transit security now equipped with body cameras

ST. LOUIS— All security guards on Metro Transit trains and platforms are now equipped with body cameras, according to a Wednesday news release from Metro Transit. 

An agreement for the body cameras were approved in February, and security specialists have been wearing them since July 20. 

The cameras are apart of a five-year lease program and are expensed through the transportation system's public safety operating budget. 

Adding the cameras was done to ensure accountability and transparency, and police will have access to the footage while conducting investigations into crimes, according to Metro Transit. 

