St. LOUIS — A MetroLink security officer punched and stomped a man on Friday evening after the man acted erratically, ran into a train, and fell down at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere train station, two witnesses said.

Multiple people watched it happen, including other MetroLink officers, the witnesses said.

Several people told the officer he was using excessive force, but he continued to stomp and punch the man, the witnesses said.

"He was not moving. He was not resisting," said Michael Hamtil, a daily MetroLink rider and assistant multimedia director at the Post-Dispatch who witnessed the incident.

"I’m disturbed completely," said train rider Tim Orange, who also witnessed the incident.

MetroLink officials did not return multiple phone calls seeking comment.

The incident started just before 7 p.m. while the train was westbound, leaving the Central West End station and heading to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere station. Witnesses said two men on that train were passed out, and then were throwing up.

When the train arrived at the MetroLink stop north of Forest Park, several security guards were alerted to the disturbance and walked onto the train.

But one of the men suddenly got up, screaming, ran off the train and ran headfirst into the side of another MetroLink train, which may have just come to a stop at the station, Hamtil said.

The man fell again, and Orange said the man got up and tried to put his arms around a female security guard in a bear hug fashion. She tried to push him away, and other security guards began trying to apprehend the man.

One of the security guards then began to hit the man, the witnesses said. The man was pushed or fell to the ground, and the guard stomped on the man, the witnesses said.

A video taken by Orange showed the guard punching the man multiple times. A second video, by Hamtil, showed a crowd gathered around the man and the officer. The man was still on the ground, blood pooling around him. The guard yelled at the crowd that the man had "put his hands on a woman."

"That's your momma, your sister, anything!" he shouted.

Other guards were checking on the man as the guard was yelling. As the video ended, the man began to slowly get up.

Hamtil said other officers took the guard's phone and badge and told him to leave the station or he was going to be arrested.

Paramedics responded to the scene after the incident. The status of the man who was beaten was not known Friday night.