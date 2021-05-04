MetroLink trains resume in Swansea after bag left on platform deemed safe

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — MetroLink trains were halted briefly Tuesday while police investigated a canvas bag that had been left at a train platform in Swansea.
The bag seemed suspicious, police said, because it had wires showing at the top. The bag was found about 9 a.m.
The St. Clair County sheriff's office brought in a police dog trained in detecting explosives. Residents of a nearby senior housing complex were told to stay inside while the bag was examined.
The dog's handler determined the bag was safe. The wires were part of an electric hand tool and electrical cord and were not dangerous, police said.
Train service resumed about 9:40 a.m.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.