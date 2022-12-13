Michael Sack out of running for St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS — Interim police Chief Michael Sack on Tuesday afternoon announced he is out of the running to become the agency's next top cop.

"While I have not been selected to serve as the chief of police, together we will continue to work hard to make a difference in our community," Sack wrote in an email sent to the entire department.

His announcement comes shortly after another candidate, Melron Kelly, removed himself from consideration this weekend.

Sack's email acknowledged the department has been "going through a lot of growing pains here" and encouraged employees to continue to adapt to an "ever-changing environment."

Two finalists for the position remain. They are former Norfolk, Virginia, police chief Larry Boone and Wilmington, Delaware, police Chief Robert Tracy.

Boone spent more than 30 years in Norfolk, where he served as chief for five, and has pushed for police reform.

Tracy has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in New York and Chicago, and he has served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware, for more than five years.

The search

Spokespeople for all three St. Louis city police unions said the selection process for the next chief has been opaque, leaving residents and officers in the dark.

Three city police majors applied for the position and were passed over, said Sgt. Donnell Walters, president of the Ethical Society of Police. All three are members of ESOP, which advocates for racial equality in policing.

Walters told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month he’d received multiple calls and emails from residents asking him how external candidates were chosen over the internal applicants when the city announced the finalists.

“Citizens are questioning the process because the process has not been made public,” he said at the time. “These things are bad for the city. I think we are all feeling betrayed, misled and not appreciated as a city to say that we are going to be a part of the process — I don’t see how we are part of the process.”

Jones’ administration in May announced police Chief John Hayden would retire June 18, and Lt. Col. Michael Sack would take over as interim chief while the administration continued a nationwide search for the department’s next leader.

Hayden made $153,000 as police chief in 2021, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch public pay database.

Jones told the Post-Dispatch in January she was dissatisfied with having just two internal finalists for the job. The two, Sack and Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole, were selected in late 2021 by the city’s personnel department, a uniquely independent bureau not directly answerable to the mayor’s office.

In that previous search, the personnel department was tasked with narrowing the pool of candidates to six finalists. Jones’ public safety director, Dan Isom, was then supposed to pick from those six.

In late November, former personnel director Richard Frank sent rejection letters to most of about 30 applicants for the job and gave a written test to O’Toole and Sack, according to police and city sources.

The city's Department of Personnel hired executive search firm The Boulware Group to help with the second national search for a chief. The Regional Business Council agreed to pay The Boulware Group up to $60,000 for the search, according to Nick Dunne, a Jones administration spokesman.

The Center for Policing Equity, a police organization dedicated to police reform, was also an unpaid partner in the search, he said.