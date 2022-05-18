Michael Sack to be interim St. Louis police chief, Hayden set to retire in June

ST. LOUIS — Police Chief John Hayden will retire June 18, leaving Lt. Col. Michael Sack to take over leadership as interim chief of the region's largest police force, city leaders announced Wednesday morning.

Hayden, 59, will retire after a more than 4-year term marked by a series of dramatic events that put a spotlight on the department, including police officers injured and killed and trials over officer conduct.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Daniel Isom said Sack will serve as interim police chief while the administration continues the nationwide search for the department's next leader.

Sack is the commander of the Bureau of Professional Standards and has been with the department for more than 27 years. He was one of two internal finalists for the chief job in the search that began last year, an effort Jones wanted to reboot because she was dissatisfied with the narrow pool of candidates.

"He has shown that he will stand for accountability for the St. Louis police department and help foster trust between police and the community,” Isom said. “I know Lt. Col. Sack will continue to give us stability and leadership in this interim phase.”

Sack has commanded the Crimes Against Persons, Central Patrol Division and Bureau of Professional Standards, among other roles at the department. He was a first lieutenant in the Army Reserves and has a background studying theology with a bachelor’s degree in communication from Cardinal Glennon College and two master’s degrees in divinity from Kenrick Seminary. He also has a masters in business and organization security management.

Isom said Wednesday that the Department of Personnel will hire executive search firm The Boulware Group to help with the national search for a new chief. The Center for Policing Equity, a police organization dedicated to police reform, will also aid as a partner in the search, he said.

“Our focus will continue to be as it has been on violent crime,” Sack said Wednesday. “Not just creating a wide swath in the community to effect arrests which can cause more harm than good, but identifying particular bad actors and developing cases…”

Hayden's retirement has been a long time coming. He announced in September he would retire Feb. 23, the 35th anniversary of his employment with St. Louis police.

But conflict between the city's personnel department and the mayor's office delayed the national search for his replacement, and Hayden agreed to stay on for longer than intended.

Hayden was appointed by former Mayor Lyda Krewson in December 2017 after a seven-month nationwide search.

Under Hayden's leadership, the department has weathered officer deaths, high-profile police misconduct investigations and a pandemic. He also led the department through a year with the city's highest homicide rate on record in 2020, followed by a significant reduction in criminal killings in 2021.

Other major events have included:

• The fatal shooting of St. Louis police Officer Katlyn Alix by a fellow St. Louis officer, Nathaniel Hendren, in January 2019. Hendren pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter and admitted that he shot Alix in a Russian roulette-style game at his apartment while he was on duty.

• 130 local protests following a national call for police reform after the death in 2020 of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. The most violent night on June 1, 2020, culminated in looters shooting four St. Louis police officers and killing David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain working security at a pawn shop. Hayden gave an emotional press conference to the media that night. “Thank God they’re alive,” Hayden said. “Can we make some sense out of this?” After the shootings the department’s union, the St. Louis Police Officers Association, issued a public letter that they had lost confidence in Hayden’s leadership.

• The death of St. Louis police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon in the line of duty in August 2020. Bohannon, 29, was responding to a shooting call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when he was shot by a man barricaded in a home. Hayden called Bohannon the “epitome of a great officer.”

• Three St. Louis police officers went on trial in 2021 after being accused of involvement with the beating and arrest of St. Louis police Detective Luther Hall when he was undercover during a September 2017 protest — before Hayden was chief. One officer, Dustin Boone, was found guilty in June on a federal civil rights charge. Hall settled a civil lawsuit against city police for $5 million.

Hayden said when he announced his departure in September that his shake-up of the department command personnel, including those leading the internal misconduct investigations, was his greatest accomplishment as chief.

He said his greatest challenge in the role was the difficulty hiring new police officers.

Hayden for years lobbied the Missouri Legislature to remove the requirement that St. Louis police officers live in the city, which, he argued, was a barrier to officer recruitment and retention. In September 2020, Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law that lifted the requirement for St. Louis police and firefighters until at least 2023.

But that change didn't immediately solve the department's recruiting problems as hoped. The department's total officer count fell by more than 165 officers during Hayden's tenure to 1,093 officers as of this month.

Hayden's rectangles

Hayden’s initial, widely publicized crime-fighting strategy centered on an approach soon dubbed “Hayden’s rectangles.”

The strategy focused police attention on a broad area in north St. Louis, roughly in the shape of a rectangle, that Hayden said was responsible for the majority of the city’s homicides, carjackings and other acts of violence. In 2018, he announced an expansion of the strategy, targeting downtown and a section around Cherokee Street.

The strategy came under scrutiny for a lack of data supporting the selection of the areas.

More recently Hayden changed the “rectangles” approach to focus on what he called “mission zones,” smaller areas of increased enforcement that can be changed more quickly in response to upticks in crime.

During Hayden's four full years as chief, 2018 through 2021, the homicide rate increased by 19% compared with the four years prior.

The criminal homicide rate was the highest on record in 2020, amid a national surge in homicides at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, at 87 homicides per 100,000 people. It fell to a rate of 68 per 100,000 people last year.

A delayed search

Hayden agreed to stay on longer than intended as chief after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration called for an initial search for his replacement to start over.

Jones told the Post-Dispatch in January she was dissatisfied with the process of finding finalists for the job, led by the city’s personnel department, a uniquely independent bureau not directly answerable to the mayor’s office.

"I think we can all agree that the last search wasn't transparent and we would like to make sure that we cast a wider net," Jones said Wednesday. "I'm looking forward to working with Lt. Col. Sack in this interim role. I've had a chance to speak with him and we share a lot of the same beliefs."

Jones said "it very well may be" that Sack is choosen as permanent chief, but her administration wanted to conduct a transparent national search process that includes town halls and neighborhood meetings with the finalists for the job.

The personnel department is tasked with narrowing the pool of candidates to six finalists. The city’s public safety director, a member of Jones’ cabinet, is then supposed to pick from those six. Former St. Louis police Chief Daniel Isom holds the rile as interim director today.

In late November, the personnel department, led by former personnel director Richard Frank, sent rejection letters to most of about 30 applicants for the job and gave a written test to two internal candidates: Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole and Commander of Community policing Lt. Col. Michael Sack, according to police and city sources.

Both were white men with long careers in leadership with the department, while Jones had emphasized the need for a national search and diversity in the candidate pool.

Jones in February was able to appoint a new interim personnel director in the city from outside the personnel department, John Moten, after a change to city rules.

Under Moten's about three-month tenure, little news on the progress of the police chief search had surfaced before Wednesday's announcement.

In retirement, Hayden says he plans to spend more time with his family. He and his wife, Michelle, have been married for nearly 30 years and have three daughters.

“I don’t have any immediate plans after retirement," Hayden told the Post-Dispatch in January. "I was hoping just to put the phone down for a while after having been on 24-hour-a-day call for probably better than 20 years or so.”

Dana Rieck Dana Rieck is a public safety and breaking news reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.