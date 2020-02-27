Midtown bar manager killed in hit-and-run while crossing street

ST. LOUIS — A longtime St. Louis-area bar manager was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the street outside his workplace Saturday night, according to police and his friends.

Donovan Callender, 39, was transported to a hospital from North Theresa Avenue and Olive Boulevard about 9:30 p.m. with head and leg injuries, St. Louis police said.

Callender was leaving his work at Fieldhouse Pub and Grill when he was hit by a vehicle while attempting walk across Olive Boulevard, his friends and co-workers said. The vehicle did not stop, they said.

Callender's fiancee, Becky McGinnis, told Fox 2 News (KTVI) on Wednesday that Callender later died of his injuries, adding that his organs will be donated.

"He was everybody’s friend," McGinnis said. "He would give you the shirt off his back."

Callender worked for about three years at Fieldhouse. Before that he was a front house manager at Schlafly Tap Room in Downtown West where he was popular with customers, co-workers said Thursday. He attended St. Louis University and Southwestern Illinois College.

A manager at Fieldhouse called on the city to control traffic on the stretch of road where Callender was struck.

"People have been blowing through streets down here for years and it's not going to stop, it's getting worse," said the manager, who asked not to be identified. "I knew something bad was going to happen, I just didn't know it was going to be one of my own friends."