Millstadt school bus hit by car

MILLSTADT — A Millstadt School District bus was struck by a car Monday morning in the intersection of Town Hall Road and Illinois Route 163.

The bus was turning left to go south on Route 163 from Town Hall Road when a gray Ford Fusion driving north on Route 163 struck the rear of the bus after the car's driver swerved, according to a statement from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

There were five students, ages 6-12, on the bus, but no injuries were reported from either vehicle. The incident happened about 7:45 a.m.

“The north bound lane of State Route 163 has a hill blocking the view of Town Hall Road, but there are signs advising drivers of the upcoming intersection,” police wrote.

While the Ford Fusion had to be towed, the school bus did not. However, the children were taken to school in another bus after the crash.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Julie Eggers of Columbia, Illinois, was cited for failure to reduce speed.