Minnesota man gets 5 years after leading police on high-speed chase with stolen car
EDWARDSVILLE — A Minnesota man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday after leading officers on a high-speed chase in the Metro East in a stolen vehicle earlier this year.

T’Athony Brown, 26, was arrested April 21, the same day he led Pontoon Beach officers on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement. Brown fled the scene after crashing the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Fenton. 

The same vehicle had led Collinsville police on a chase the week before, Haine said. 

In September, a jury found Brown guilty of aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles.

