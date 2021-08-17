Minnesota man gets 5 years for sexual messages to 9-year-old in Moscow Mills

LINCOLN COUNTY — A man from Minnesota who had graphic sexual discussions with a 9-year-old girl from Moscow Mills and exchanged pornographic pictures with her was sentenced Monday to five years and three months in prison.

Between April 28, 2019, and Aug. 1, 2019, Casey Tidrick sent pictures of his genitals by Kik Messenger to the girl, and then asked her to send him pictures in return. She did. Tidrick engaged in sexual conversations with the girl and exchanged videos of a sexual nature, his plea agreement says.

On Aug. 1, the child’s guardian alerted authorities. A police officer then set up a fake Kik profile and pretended to be a 14-year-old. Tidrick sent the officer images of his genitals, too. When investigators interviewed Tidrick that December, he admitted engaging in sexual communications with underage individuals through social media and requesting nude pictures from them. In the interview and in a letter to U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk, Tidrick blamed the 14 concussions that he suffered, said he came from a broken home and “relied on alcohol, medication, or sexual interests to make me forget the agony and pain of my life.”

In May, Tidrick, then 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of receiving child pornography.

